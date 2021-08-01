3 more, including a 13-year-old, die of Covid-19; state’s death toll at 299

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: Three more Covid-19-related deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the state’s death toll to 229.

According to the DHS report, a 13-year-old female patient from the ICR died at the DCH in Chimpu at 2 am. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) in Itanagar on 27 July. She had been referred from RKMH to the DCH in Chimpu on Saturday.

A 70-year-old female patient with comorbidity from Longding died at the DCH in Pasighat at 5:30 pm. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the Longding CHC on 18 July and had been admitted to the DCH in Pasighat on 27 July. Her vaccination status is nil.

A 39-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Papum Pare died while on the way to the DCH in Chimpu at 9:30 am. The patient had complained of headache, fever and cough since 21 July, and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at Niba Hospital in Naharlagun on 30 July. The patient had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on 20 June.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday registered 266 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 107 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 74 cases, followed by 34 cases in Lower Subansiri and 27 cases in Papum Pare.

With 25 percent, Kamle reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 9 percent.

On Saturday, 451 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

A total of 5,237 samples were collected on the same day from the entire state (see full bulletin)