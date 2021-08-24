State needs independent high court

In news which will be music to the ears of the people of the state, union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju during his recent visit to the state assured to take up the matter of establishment of a high court in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At present, the state does not have an independent high court. The Itanagar bench is an extension of the Gauhati High Court. It will be a great achievement if an independent high court is established in the state. It will immensely benefit the people of the state.

Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju is also the MP from the western Arunachal parliamentary constituency. With him becoming the law minister of the country, there is massive scope for further strengthening the legal justice system in the state. Still now, the judiciary is at a nascent stage in the state. Just a few years ago, the judiciary was separate from the executive. The infrastructure in place is also not enough for the judiciary. More courts and more judges are needed to ensure speedy justice for the people of the state. The establishment of a separate independent high court as assured by minister Rijiju will be a big step towards strengthening the legal justice system of the state. The whole state will be hoping to hear the next update in this regard.