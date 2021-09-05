The Spark
— Kalyan Kumar Dutta
VKVPTC Banderdewa
Sunday special column of spark
A soul soothing for every skylark
Seven days waiting for its arrival
Since it has no compatible rival.
An open platform for inspiration
For the present and coming generation
A colourful unique weekly page
For the knowledge seekers of different age.
A known name for every household
Voraciously read by young and old
Constant flow of a fresh-water brook
How pleasant its colourful look!
Whether it is a poem or drawings
It flies faster than the birds’ wings
The thirst of an ardent reader
That is what many and I consider.
Doubtlessly it has given much recognition
A source of eternal mind ignitions
I wish it to flourish far and wide
No talent should remain hidden inside.