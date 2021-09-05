The Spark

— Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKVPTC Banderdewa

Sunday special column of spark

A soul soothing for every skylark

Seven days waiting for its arrival

Since it has no compatible rival.

An open platform for inspiration

For the present and coming generation

A colourful unique weekly page

For the knowledge seekers of different age.

A known name for every household

Voraciously read by young and old

Constant flow of a fresh-water brook

How pleasant its colourful look!

Whether it is a poem or drawings

It flies faster than the birds’ wings

The thirst of an ardent reader

That is what many and I consider.

Doubtlessly it has given much recognition

A source of eternal mind ignitions

I wish it to flourish far and wide

No talent should remain hidden inside.