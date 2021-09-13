Border infra in Arunachal being upgraded: MoS

GUWAHATI, 12 Sep: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism Ajay Bhatt has said that border infrastructure in Arunachal is being upgraded.

Speaking to the press here on Sunday, Bhatt said that “upliftment of infrastructure will serve the purpose for both defence and tourism sectors.” The minister said that the BJP government at the Centre is giving importance to the rail, road and telecom sectors in the entire Northeast.

“NE states have immense potential in the tourism sector. We will make every effort to tap the potential,” he said.

Bhatt said that the Covid-19 pandemic has badly hit the tourism sector. “After a long lull due to Covid-19, the tourism sector is slowly opening up in the country. Hopefully, the impact of the third wave will be minimal and the tourism sector will flourish in the country,” he added.

The minister has arrived here in Assam to attend the ‘tourism and culture minister conference of northeastern states’ to be held on 13 and 14 September. He said all the issues concerning the different states of the NE would be discussed during the conference.

A team from Arunachal, which includes Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, tourism advisor Laisam Simai, Tourism Secretary Sadhna Deori, Deputy Director Gedo Esi and other officers, will also attend the two-day conference.