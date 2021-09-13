Police Officer Shot Dead By Terrorist In Srinagar: Cops

Srinagar, Sep 12 (PTI): A police officer was shot dead by a terrorist in Srinagar today, officials said. He was fired upon from point-blank range, they said, adding, the officer was rushed to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) but died from his injuries.

The incident took place at around 1.35 pm, the officials said.

The officer has been identified as probationary sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad who was posted at the Khanyar Police Station, the officials said.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a terrorist shooting the officer at least twice from behind from point-blank range at a marketplace in Khanyar, they said.

The officials said the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to arrest the attacker.