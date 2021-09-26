Again I am starting
— A student
Today, in the morning I felt quite different.
An inspiration, I guess
To embark on a journey
Not new, yet refreshing to start
Continuing the old one,
But not with the same flow
Seeing them, my old friends,
I too wish to move on
Being a sheep in the crowd,
Invisibility engulfed my originality
Why did I stop?
The answer…
My own negative thoughts
But this time, this moment,
Again I am starting,
My thoughts, my poetry
Will flow simultaneously
This time, I must be courageous
Since I know how to win this fight
Different shades of emotions,
You’ll feel through my journey
I wish this burning desire last
Forever till I stop.