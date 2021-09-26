Again I am starting

— A student

Today, in the morning I felt quite different.

An inspiration, I guess

To embark on a journey

Not new, yet refreshing to start

Continuing the old one,

But not with the same flow

Seeing them, my old friends,

I too wish to move on

Being a sheep in the crowd,

Invisibility engulfed my originality

Why did I stop?

The answer…

My own negative thoughts

But this time, this moment,

Again I am starting,

My thoughts, my poetry

Will flow simultaneously

This time, I must be courageous

Since I know how to win this fight

Different shades of emotions,

You’ll feel through my journey

I wish this burning desire last

Forever till I stop.