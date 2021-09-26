Russia’s parliamentary polls held in full compliance with law: Russian embassy

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Russia’s parliamentary elections last week were conducted in full compliance with the provisions of the country’s laws and international norms, the Russian embassy in India said on Saturday.

It said Russia’s “Western partners” traditionally do not recognise either objectivity of the election results or the country’s electoral system as such.

The embassy issued a statement on the elections in view of what it said some media reports in India, mostly citing Western sources, criticising the polls.

“We do understand that those publications do not reflect the official stance of India, and we see how positively all our Indian friends and partners reacted,” a spokesperson of the embassy said.

“They have no doubts that our elections were conducted in full compliance with the provisions of the Russian and international law,” the official said.

“By the way, there were 249 international observers from 59 countries, including India, and 10 international organisations to prove that. Today it is obvious – our detractors have failed to discredit the Russian electoral system,” the spokesperson added.

United Russia that backs President Vladimir Putin reportedly registered victory in 324 of the State Duma’s 450 seats.