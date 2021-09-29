Indian Bank onboarded as partner bank for offline-online collection of treasury

Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI): Public sector Indian Bank on Tuesday said it has become the official partner bank for the collection of offline and online treasury for the Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System.

The Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System is a portal developed by the government of Tamil Nadu to integrate human resources and finance related services providing a comprehensive management system, Indian Bank said in a bank statement.

The public, through the portal, can avail government services related to Tamil Nadu treasuries and accounts, chief auditor of statutory boards departments, small savings, pension, co-operative audit and government data centre, among many others, at a click of a button.

The formal launch of acceptance of funds for IFHRMS through e-challan facility was held in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and senior government officials and representatives of the bank on Monday, the statement said.

“I would like to thank the government of Tamil Nadu for selecting us as one of the two partner banks for their IFHRMS facility that has redefined how state matters of human resource management and finance are handled efficiently through both offline and online means”, Indian Bank, executive director, Imran Amin Siddiqui said.

“We are honoured to be provided with this mandate and have taken this forward by integrating our proprietary V-Collect collection menu with IFHRMS to facilitate real time payment confirmation”, he said.

Indian Bank has a long-term vision of delivering excellence in financial services through customer focus, employee engagement and sustainable business growth.

“This payment partnership with the Government of Tamil Nadu is one of this vision leading to fruition on the bank of Indian Bank’s innovation in technology offerings, providing value to all stakeholders…”, the bank said.