Illegal earth-cutting, other issues discussed

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: Two ‘meeting-cum-awareness’ programmes on issues like illegal earth-cutting, natural and manmade disasters, fire accidents and verification of ST, permanent residence (PR) and land possession (LP) certificates, besides 188 IPC, 133 CrPC and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, were held with the panchayat members, HGBs and GBs of Borum, Ganga Batt and Banderdewa panchayat segments on 8 and 9 October at the CO’s conference hall in Banderdewa and the Ganga village community hall, respectively.

Itanagar EAC Dana Unna said that the Itanagar capital region (ICR) administration has already banned illegal earth-cutting, and that serious legal action would be taken against those who violate the district magistrate’s order. She impressed upon the HGBs, GBs and PRI members to check illegal earth-cutting activities in their respective panchayats, and to report such activities to the administrative officer concerned.

The EAC also asked the HGBs and GBs to “strictly check and verify the ST, PRC and LPC forms before countersigning them.”

ICR DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam created awareness on various disasters and how to prepare for them. Pamphlets related to various precautionary measures were distributed to all the participants. As winter is approaching, she highlighted the dos and don’ts vis-à-vis fire hazards.

Advocate Tako Meniya spoke on 188 IPC, 133 CrPC, 420 IPC and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and advised the people to refrain from illegal activities.

Among others, Ganga Batt ZPM Taro Tagia, Banderdewa ZPM Biri Taniang, Borum ZPM Tok Tama, Ward 20 Corporator Kipa Loram, PPA president Kamen Ringu and DFO Tana Tapi participated in the programme.

A total of 153 participants attended the two-day programme. (DIPRO)