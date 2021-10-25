Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 5th straight day; Diesel above Rs 100 in West Bengal

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday were hiked for the fifth straight day by 35 paise per litre each, pushing pump rates to new high across the country.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 107.59 a litre and Rs 113.46 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 104.38 a litre, while in Delhi, it costs Rs 96.32 per litre.

This is the fifth consecutive day of the price hike. There was no change in rates on October 18 and 19, prior to which prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on four straight days.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states and UTs from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. West Bengal on Sunday became the latest state to have the nation’s most used fuel above that level.

Purulia, Krishnanagar, Baharampur and Cooch Behar districts of the state had diesel above Rs 100-a-litre mark.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Petrol price has been hiked on 21 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by Rs 6.4 a litre.

Diesel rates have been increased by Rs 7.70 per litre in 24 hikes since September 24.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.