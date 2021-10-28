Bishops of NE oppose Karnataka govt’s move to enact anti-conversion law

[ Pisi Zauing ]

GUWAHATI, 27 Oct: The bishops in Northeast India have expressed solidarity with the Christians in Karnataka in their opposition to a government move to introduce a bill to ban ‘forcible’ religious conversion.

North East India Regional Bishops’ Council president, archbishop John Moolachira said: “We stand with the Christians of Karnataka. Their concerns are our concerns. Anti-conversion bill which the state proposes is discriminatory against Christians and even against Hindus as the state believes that people will sell their souls for alleged allurements.”

Stating that the move has malicious intent, the archbishop said, “We do not object to the government’s move to find the details of institutions of different religions but let it be of every religion and not of Christians alone.”

The archbishop also reiterated the constitutional rights of every Indian citizen.

“If after mature thought, if one plans to change his religion, let him have that freedom. Does not the constitution allow that?” he questioned.

Expressing dismay at the government’s move, Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association president Taw Tebin said, “Nobody can forcefully convert anyone. It is not the Christians doing ‘forcible conversion’ but it is the government that is doing forcible conversion by imposing something that is not tenable to the constitution and detrimental to the secular fabrics of our country.”

Spokesperson for the United Christian Forum of North East India, Allen Brooks said, “What is happening in the country challenges the whole constitution. I am Indian not because of my religion but because of my birth and my constitution. What is happening in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh these days is a way to dilute that constitutional rights of everyone in the country.”

Brooks also questioned the timing of such issues.

“Why such issues are raked up before every crucial election? This is not because of the forcible conversion but because elections are around the corner. Such issues would divide the people on religious line and they forget the real issues affecting the country. This is nothing but vote-bank politics at the cost of hurting the religious sentiment of the peace-loving Christian community in the country,” he said.

Sister Euginia Laloo, the social communication director of the Salesian Sisters in Meghalaya said, “This is sad that Christians, who make significant contribution to nation-building with education and healthcare services, are constantly under attack from government and fringe groups across the country. This move from government will not only encourage lumpen elements but also disturb the peaceful atmosphere of our country. Such moves will win you votes, but at what cost?”

The Christians of Karnataka questioned the wisdom behind the government’s proposal to conduct a survey on their presence and activities in Karnataka by the backward classes & minorities welfare department in Karnataka on 13 October.

The move has been opposed by the Christians in the state, and their resistance to this move is led by archbishop Peter Machado, the metropolitan archbishop of Bangalore.