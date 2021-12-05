One arrested in double murder case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: A person identified as Dilip Das was arrested by the Lakhimpur police in Assam on Saturday in connection with the 30 November murder of brothers Toko Riyam and Toko Ratam of Yachuli, Lower Subansiri district.

The brothers, who were residents of Nirjuli, had travelled to Harmuti in Assam in their Maruti Alto car, but were later found murdered under a railway bridge there.

Harmuti Police Station OC Abhilesh Talukdar informed that a thorough investigation is on and more arrests are likely to be made soon as inquiries have revealed the involvement of more people in the crime.

Talukdar informed that visceral samples have been sent to the FSL laboratory and the police are currently awaiting the report.