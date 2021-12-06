Sonowal inaugurates integrated AYUSH hospital in Manipur

New Delhi, 5 Dec: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday virtually inaugurated a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Moreh in Manipur and announced major initiatives for the development and promotion of AYUSH industry in the north eastern state.

Addressing a press briefing, the Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping and Waterways said the government has decided to develop 15 AYUSH dispensaries, seven 10-bed hospital, 100 school herbal gardens, 16 nurseries in each district and 50 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) in the state, a statement by the AYUSH ministry said.

The minister was attending a programme on Phytopharmaceutical Mission to promote the documentation, scientific validation and evaluation of traditional healthcare practices of North-East India’ in Imphal as a Special Guest of Honour.

He noted that he is confident that after the completion of these schemes, more support will be given to developing the AYUSH industry and expressed his hope that these will inspire the people of Manipur to develop medicinal plants, bring more growth and generate employment in the future, the statement said.

Manipur has more than 1,000 medicinal plants out of 6,000 in India. We must leverage this strength, Sonowal stated.

“The women of Manipur have a unique and strong identity in the community. I urge the women to come forward and take steps to promote these medicinal plants. I assure you that we will provide the markets for your products which will not only develop the spirit of entrepreneurship, make an Aatmanirbhar Manipur, but also benefit farmers and double farm income, he added. (PTI)