Intellectuals’ forum says no to departmental timber operation in Kakoi circle

ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: The Kakoi Circle Intellectuals’ Forum (KCIF) has urged the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Banderdewa division to cancel order for departmental timber operation from Kakoi area and retract the ongoing road cutting process for the purpose of timber operation in Kakoi circle within 10 days.

In a complaint-cum-ultimatum submitted to DFO on Monday, the forum further said that no further scheme or proposal for timber operation in Kakoi area shall be made in the near future.

Claiming that the earth cutting process by the forest department is going on for distance of around 5 to 10 Kms from Kakoi to Nahar-Bari area to make the way for timber operation, the forum said, “The areas of Nahar Bari has been protected by the people of Kakoi circle as the area is abundant with natural resources and it is also

the main water formation source of Pung, Hillnasa and Gumgo rivers.”

“The aforesaid area was well preserved till today through the different rules and regulations passed by local authorities,” the forum said.

Condemning the alleged move being taken for departmental timber operation, the forum further said that the concerned department is “trying to exploit and destroy the natural resources which have been protected and preserved by the indigenous people of Kakoi circle since time immemorial.”