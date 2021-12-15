UN-FAO and ICAR collaborate with AP to make agri sustainable

Amaravati, Dec 14 (PTI): The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop a methodology and framework for sustainable agri-food systems that are aimed at reducing the negative environmental impact on agriculture and enhancing farmers’ incomes.

The USD 2.67 lakh grant project will be implemented in the state over two years from this month to build the capacities of Farmer Facilitation Centres (FCCs) and key stakeholders at various levels to support farmers to adopt agri-food systems.

The FAO apart, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research is collaborating on the project.

FAO Country Director Tomio Schichiri and AP Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah signed a memorandum of agreement in this regard in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu, ICAR Deputy Director General A K Singh and other officials here on Tuesday evening.

The AP government is currently operating 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendralu (RBK) that are integrated centres offering various agriculture-related services under one roof.

FAO will impart training to farmers, RBK staff, agriculture department officials and scientists on the latest and sustainable technologies in agriculture and allied sectors, according to Schichiri.

Farmers would be trained in adopting good and sustainable agricultural practices to improve production and productivity, the FAO representative in India told a press conference later.

The ICAR would act as technology-cum-training partner.

The state Agriculture Minister said the RBKs have become a role model for the country. States like Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala have studied the model for replication.

“Even national apex bodies like NITI Aayog, RBI and Nabard have appreciated our RBK initiative,” Kanna Babu said.

He said the collaboration with FAO and ICAR would “richly help our state and farmers” to adopt best agricultural practices to increase agriculture production, productivity and also farm income levels.