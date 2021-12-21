Org questions ‘jurisdictional legality’ of ANYA’s stir threat

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: Following the consultative meeting convened by the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) to drum up support in favour of launching a stir against Chief Minister Pema Khandu over allegation of corruption against him, the Nyishi for Pan Arunachal (NPA) on Monday questioned “the jurisdictional legality of ANYA” in taking up an issue which it claimed is “pan-Arunachal in nature.”

The NPA, which claims to be an organization with the objective of promoting communal harmony and advocating peaceful coexistence among the tribes in the state, said that the ANYA “should not misuse the Nyishi community tag in launching a state issue.”

“The ANYA is a Nyishi youth organization and the issue they are taking up is a pan-Arunachal issue. How justifiable is it for the ANYA to use the Nyishi tag in the issue?” stated NPA chairman Tarh Gambo in a press conference here on Monday.

Gambo claimed that the ANYA did not consult with its parental organization, the Nyishi Elite Society, and with the Nyishi legislators before taking up the issue.

“As per ANYA byelaw, they have to consult with NES before taking up any issue. But that did not happen in this case. Yesterday, even we categorically stated that ANYA’s movement appears to be politically motivated and they should refrain from misusing Nyishi tag if it is politically motivated,” Gambo said.

“Our concern is that any organization which has the Nyishi tag should not misuse the community’s name and cannot take the Nyishi community for granted. The ANYA is limited to Nyishi community only; it takes up a pan-Arunachal issue; what benefit will the Nyishi community get from it?” he said.

Expressing fear that “many youths might be misguided in politically motivated issue,” Gambo said that the youths should be guided in the right direction, “instead of being misused in agitations.”

Referring to the ANYA’s allegation against the chief minister, the NPA opined that the ANYA should let the law take its own course, if at all the CM indulged in corruption.

“We are against violence-driven democratic movement, which you all know causes destruction and loss of properties. We already witnessed destruction and violence in the anti-PRC riots. We do not want any PRC riot in the capital,” Gambo said, adding that “the NPA advocates peace and harmony that every citizen deserves.”