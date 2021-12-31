ANYA reiterates demand for CM’s resignation

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: Reiterating its demand for Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s resignation over several corruption charges, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Thursday stated that it would release a video clip “which will clear the public doubt over the ANYA’s movement.”

Addressing a press conference here, ANYA president Byabang Joram said, “We only sought clarification from the government. But it seems the government is not serious about our demands.”

“Yesterday, after completion of our ultimatum, we received a letter from the home minister at around 11 am, informing that there would be a roundtable meeting at 2 pm. Within a short notice, how would it be possible for us to turn up?” Joram said, accusing the government of not taking it seriously.

Joram said that “the ANYA is giving seven days’ ultimatum to the chief minister for resignation. If he fails to do, the organization will launch a series of democratic movements.”

ANYA AGS Chukhu Abu claimed that allegations against Khandu were released by the state BJP unit in a booklet form, in which it highlighted the hydropower scams during the time of the Congress government led by late chief minister Dorjee Khandu.

“In the present days, the BJP is the ruling government, and it is shocking to learn that the BJP is silent on the issue,” he said.

The ANYA’s allegations include the CM’s involvement in “corruption under the Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana, panchayat, hydropower, misuse of CAMPA fund,” etc.

All the allegations levelled by the ANYA are unsubstantiated.