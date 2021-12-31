DCM discusses hydro projects with power developers

NEW DELHI, 30 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein held a meeting with NEEPCO CMD VK Singh, NHPC CMD AK Singh, THDC CMD RK Vishnoy and SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma here on Thursday to expedite work on the 29 hydro projects allotted by the union power ministry.

The DCM assured the CMDs that all-round support would be extended to them.

Out of the 29 allotted hydro projects, the NEEPCO will execute 17, and two more in a joint venture with the NHPC. Working in the Northeast since 1976, the NEEPCO has so far commissioned 2,057 mw.

The NEEPCO CMD appealed to the employees of the NEEPCO to “reaffirm the commitments and adopt a professional and productive culture to continue to deliver as a vibrant and responsive organization.”

The union power ministry on 22 December allotted 29 hydro projects, totalling 32,415 mw, to the four hydro CPSUs – NEEPCO, NHPC, THDC and SJVN – for execution in Arunachal.

“Development of hydropower is imperative in the context of energy transition goals set for the country. Arunachal Pradesh, having the maximum hydro potential in the country, has so far only three major hydro projects under operation. All these three hydro plants have been executed by the NEEPCO, totalling 1,115 mw,” the NEEPCO GM informed.