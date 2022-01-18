Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 100 MW solar projects in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI): Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has commissioned two solar power projects of 50 MW each in Uttar Pradesh.A subsidiary of Tata Power, TPREL has comissioned the solar projects at Prayagraj and Banda, a statement said on Monday.The projects have been completed by TPREL within the agreed timelines despite COVID challenges. The plants are expected to generate more than 221.26 million units annually.

Approximately 1,59,600 modules were used in the project at Prayagraj and the installation is expected to reduce 91,137 lakh tonnes of carbon emission every year.At Banda, 1,67,440 modules were used over 236 acres of land.The statement said the plants at Prayagraj and Banda are expected to reduce 1,77,037 lakh tonnes of carbon emission annually.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, the commissioning of the projects has strengthened its position as a leading renewable energy company.Despite the various COVID challenges faced by the industry, TPREL through Tata Power’s EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd has successfully completed the project within the timelines due to its excellent project execution experience and capabilities, the statement said.

Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has already been signed between TPREL and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), Lucknow for these two projects.With the addition of 100 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power will be 3,055 MW with 2,123 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind.Tata Power’s total renewable capacity is 4,909 MW, including 1,854 MW of renewable projects under various stages of implementation.