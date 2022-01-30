1 more Covid death reported, toll at 286

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: The state recorded one Covid-related death on Friday, which was reported on Saturday.

With this, the state’s death toll stands at 286.

Reported from East Siang district, the deceased was a 78-year-old male with comorbidity who had symptoms of severe Covid-19 pneumonia. He had tested positive for Covid-19 through RAT at the first referral unit (FRU) in Ruksin on 25 January. However, the patient left against medical advice from the casualty ward of the FRU, and passed away in Depi Mongku village in East Siang district at around 5:10 pm.

The cause of death was Covid-19 pneumonia and cardiopulmonary failure. As per health officials, he was not vaccinated.

In the meantime, the state reported 326 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, of whom 123 are symptomatic.

Siang reported the highest positivity rate of 100 percent, followed by 50 percent each in Longding and Upper Siang. Upper Subansiri reported a positivity rate of 37.5 percent. The ICR recorded a positivity rate of 28.4 percent.

On Saturday, 379 people were declared recovered or discharged.

At present, the state has 3,143 active Covid-19 cases (see full bulletin)