Farm tech awareness prog held

LEPORIANG, 19 Mar: A total of 120 progressive farmers from Leporiang, Langdang, Langpung, De-Dollo, Sango and Bobia panchayats in Leporiang circle of Papum Pare district participated in a ‘farm technology awareness-cum-demonstration mela’, organised here by the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Ergonomics and Safety in Agriculture (ESA) operative in the agriculture department of the NERIST, on Saturday.

The aim of the programme, which was inaugurated by Leporiang ZPM Nabam Tagi, was to show various improved technologies as well as women-friendly tools and equipment to the farmers to enhance their income, and to develop linkage among the farmers, educational institutes and research institutes.

NERIST Agricultural Engineering Head Prof KN Dewangan highlighted the importance of adopting appropriate technology with proper knowledge. He delivered a lecture through the audiovisual mode on ergonomically improved hand tools and equipment that are feasible in the hilly region.

The project’s co-principal investigator, Dr T Patel stressed on “adopting the best working posture to minimise work-related musculoskeletal disorders.” He also delivered a lecture on occupational safety in agriculture.

The ZPM urged the gathering to adopt modern technology to increase yield, “so as to meet the goal of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022,” while Leporiang GPC Nabam Radhe stressed on using improved hand tools and equipment to increase productivity. They both advocated adopting women-friendly tools and machines to improve the level of comfort during various operations.

In the mela, members of the NERIST’s agricultural engineering department demonstrated improved hand tools and machinery for paddy cultivation, ladders for harvesting fruits, remote controlled power tiller, safety gadgets for dao and sickle, improved backpack for load carrying, maize sheller, etc. A stall for selling improved backpacks for load carrying, maize shellers, and ‘NERIST sickles’ was also set up.

The programme was sponsored by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.