Take action against policemen involved in brutality

The police brutality on a citizen, Tachuk Padu, at the Mechuka police station in Shi-Yomi district is highly disturbing. It is alleged that Constable SK Singh inflicted major injury on Padu without any reason. The victim has alleged that he was physically tortured for a whole night at the police station and has suffered grievous injury. The International Human Rights Organisation has sought suspension of Singh. What is shocking is that this is not the first time that Singh has been accused of violent behaviour. In 2018, a tourist from Assam had alleged that Constable Singh misbehaved with her after getting drunk.

It is a matter of worry that the police did not take strict action against him, which seems to have emboldened him to indulge in criminal activities. The Arunachal Pradesh Police is always seen as people-friendly. The relationship between the police and the citizens is usually cordial, barring a few exceptions. If the home department is serious about maintaining the cordial relation, they should immediately take action against Constable SK Singh. Action must also be initiated against the officer in charge of the Mechuka PS for failing to control the rogue-like behaviour of Singh. If strict action is not initiated, the people will lose trust and this may hurt the relationship between the police and the citizens in the long run. The ball is now in the court of the home department.