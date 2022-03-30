OPDs of TRIHMS, BPGH to go digital

NAHARLAGUN, 29 Mar: The outpatient departments (OPD) of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun and the Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) in Pasighat are ready to go digital under the Ayushman Bharat Mission before 15 April.

“The details of all the patients will be saved in computers. The health department is planning to initially take Aadhaar cards for basic installation or any kind of basic documents,” said Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission nodal officer Dr Gomi Basar during a workshop for district nodal officers, district verifiers and health facility managers here on Tuesday.

Twenty-six nodal officers for the integrated hospital management system have been nominated as nodal contact persons to ensure proper implementation of the project.

Ten more district hospitals will be digitalised by 31 May this year, followed by 13 districts by 30 June.

Dr Basar also informed that “districts where there is no internet facility will go for offline mode of e-sushrut, a web-based enterprise hospital management information system software, which will be opted till internet connectivity is made available.”

Among others, the workshop was attended by Health Secretary P Parthiban, Health Services Director Dr M Lego, and State Health Agency CEO Dr Nabam Peter.