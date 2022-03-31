India successfully test-fires two more missiles off Odisha coast: DRDO

Balasore (Odisha), 30 Mar: India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested two more rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off the Odisha coast, proving the nation’s capability, DRDO sources said.

The Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAMs) during the flight tests, scored direct hits against high speed aerial targets at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur here. These MRSAMs are meant for use by the Army.

The launches established the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system against targets covering the sea skimming and high altitude functionality within the envelope, DRDO said.

Performance of all weapon system components including missile, weapon system radar and command post have been validated during these trials. The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army.

With the conclusion of flight trials for different ranges and scenarios, the system has completed its development trials, they said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, Indian Army and the defence industry units involved for the successful launches of MRSAM-Army and said the successful launches have once again proved the reliability of the system.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams associated with the successful test firings of the weapon system. On March 27, 2022, the missile system was successfully flight tested twice against high-speed aerial targets for different ranges as part of the live firing trials. (PTI)