Govt schemes, progs discussed

ZIRO, 15 Jul: The Lower Subansiri district level monitoring committee (DLMC) in a meeting here on Friday reviewed various central and state government schemes and flagship programmes being implemented in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, who chaired the meeting, reviewed the schemes under the NEC, NLCPR, RIDF, highway, RGGVY, PMGSY, PMJVK, tribal affairs, NEDSIDs, SADA, CRF, BE, RE, SIDF, all central and state sponsored schemes, central and state flagship programmes, etc.

The DC interacted with the HoDs and the ZPMs and discussed the modalities of implementation of projects and schemes.

ZPC Likha Sangchore also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)