Guv calls for making SWMPs operational, encourages vendors

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: Governor BD Mishra advised the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) to make the solid waste management plants (SWMP) operational at the earliest.

He said this during a SVANidhi Mahotsav event, organised by the IMC at the DK Convention Centre here on Friday.

“For the commissioning of solid waste plants, we should be futuristic and plan for the next twenty years,” the governor said.

Mishra, along with IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, felicitated the five best street vendors from Itanagar, Naharlagun and Nirjuli – Balo Rib, Balo Yape, Gora Yaday, Dinde Yalin and Byabang Yacham – with certificates and cash awards “for their maximum use of digital transactions.”

One hundred vendors were awarded certificates for on-time repayment of loans provided under the SVANidhi scheme.

The governor said that “the vendors must not only work for profit and gain but should also work for socioeconomic values and proper norms by providing good services at approved transaction rates.”

He exhorted the vendors to be proactive in keeping their markets clean, and to avoid single-use plastic bags. He advised the IMC officials to “disseminate the SVANidhi scheme to maximum people, so that the scheme becomes popular.”

“The officials must monitor and follow up the schemes to aid and assist more vendors under the programme,” he added.

Commending the IMC for its “landmark achievements,” the governor asked the corporation to “connect the vendors with other central schemes, so that the last person in the queue avails maximum benefits out of these schemes.”

Mishra also inaugurated a vendors’ mela on the occasion and encouraged the vendors to “use innovative ideas to enhance their daily earning.”

Phassang and IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji highlighted the achievements of the corporation under the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi scheme. They also highlighted the challenges faced by the corporation. (Raj Bhavan)