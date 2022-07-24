Guv seeks full-fledged HC in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 23 Jul: Governor BD Mishra emphasised the pressing need to make the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court (HC) a full-fledged one.

During a meeting with the Itanagar Bench of the Gauhati HC Judge, Justice Marli Vankung, at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, the governor shared his observations about the courts in the state, the manpower, and general court matters with the judge.

Mishra also highlighted the need for “creating more awareness of judicial options and remedies among the womenfolk and the weaker sections of the society.” (Raj Bhavan)