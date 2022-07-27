Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of extraordinary valour of armed forces: Prez Murmu

NEW DELHI, 26 Jul: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary valour of the armed forces and people will always be indebted to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect India.

On 26 July, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of ‘Operation Vijay’, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India’s victory.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary bravery, valour and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. The country will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind,” Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the Kargil war.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of ‘Maa Bharati’. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieved the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind,” Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the country’s territory during the Kargil conflict of 1999.

Singh said the act of valour and indomitable spirit by the armed forces would remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour & indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history,” he tweeted. (PTI)