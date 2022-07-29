Gold medallists return to rousing welcome

[Felix Anthony]

TEZU, 28 Jul: Sadan Yun from Tezu (Lohit) and Roshan Tega from Hawai (Anjaw), who won gold medals at the Youth Games National Karate Championship organised by the Youth Games Council of India in Sonepat, Haryana, were given a rousing welcome on their return here on Thursday.

Both were received by the Yun Welfare Society (YWS), the All Lohit Karate Do Association (ALKDA) and the All Mishmi Students’ Union, along with youths and public leaders at the airfield here with traditional stoles and bouquets.

“It is a moment of pride for all our Mishmi tribal society,” said YWS general secretary Sawan Yun.

“These two young boys have proven that hard work and determination in any field would bring you accolades and recognition. We are very proud of them both,” he said.

Yun won the gold medal in the senior men’s 84 kg plus category, while Tega won the championship in the U-55 kg category.

Speaking at the felicitation programme, Yun appealed to the youths to not get involved with drugs. “Your youthful days are not going to be with you for ever. Do not indulge in drugs and other unhealthy habits. Keep them away. Many might ask what we will get from games and sports. If nothing at all, it will at least keep you healthy and there is nothing better than enjoying a good health,” he said.

He also appealed to the district administration to provide them with proper training facility. “We have been practicing in the mud and in the rain. Having proper training facility will produce many champions in the district,” Yun added.

ALKDA general secretary Sobetso Kri congratulated the youths. “Martial arts can take you to places. Because the youths here do not know the scope martial arts offers, many do not choose martial arts as a sport. I hope that all our youths in the district and in Arunachal Pradesh will be inspired by the example of Sadan and Roshan,” he said.