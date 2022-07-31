Mayor inspects under-construction IMC office

CHIMPU, 30 Jul: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang, along with corporators and officials, inspected the under-construction office of the IMC here on Saturday.

The mayor urged the executing agency to “maintain quality and expedite the work, so that the present temporary office of the IMC in Niti Vihar can be shifted.”

Informing that the IMC “is running a kiosk centre in Naharlagun,” the mayor said that “more kiosk centres will be established, if required, to help the public get services at their doorsteps.”