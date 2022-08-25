Faridabad: Healthcare, spirituality closely linked in India, says PM Modi

Faridabad (Hry), 24 Aug: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said healthcare and spirituality are closely linked in India and the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive is an example of a successful spiritual-private partnership.

Modi inaugurated a 2,600-bed private hospital here that is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralised fully-automated laboratory, in what will be a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“India is a country where healthcare and spirituality are closely linked. COVID-19 is an example of a successful spiritual-private partnership that helped create awareness and implement the world’s largest vaccination drive.

“During the vaccination exercise, some people tried to contribute to bad publicity but when our spiritual leaders countered it, then people came forward and its impact was seen in the vaccination coverage too,” the prime minister said in his address.

“A combination of technology and modernisation will lead to the country’s progress in the healthcare sector. India is endeavouring to ensure that governments and others come forward to transform the health and education sectors on a mission mode,” he added.

The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital, built on a sprawling 130-acre campus with sustainability in mind, has a dedicated seven-storey research block and has been constructed over a period of six years under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi showered flower petals on Modi at the stage and the prime minister offered her a shawl.

“A few days ago, the country entered the Amrit Kaal with renewed energy. In this Amrit Kaal, the country’s collective efforts are getting institutionalised, its collective thoughts are getting awakened. I am happy that in the ‘pratham bela’ of this Amrit Kaal, the country is also getting the ‘amrit’ (elixir) of Mata Amritanandamayi’s blessings,” Modi said, drawing applause from the huge crowd at the venue.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also present at the event.

“Today, not just a hospital is being inaugurated, it is also a yagna to serve the poor. The hospital will take forward the Centre’s Swasth Bharat Mission forward,” Khattar said.

The new super-speciality hospital has opened with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in a phased manner over the next five years. Once fully operational, the hospital with 81 specialities is billed to be the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country, its officials had earlier said.

The hospital buildings will span 36 lakh sq. ft in built-up area, with a 14-floor tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a helipad on the rooftop. (PTI)

The new mega hospital in Faridabad’s Sector 88, near the Delhi-Mathura road, has a built-up area of one crore sq. ft and the campus will also have a medical college. A dedicated seven-storey research block and eight centres of excellence, including on gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care, are located on the campus.

The hospital has patient-centric wards and OPDs and a hi-tech, fully-automated centralised laboratory. (PTI)