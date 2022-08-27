3 airlines express interest in starting flight services from Hollongi airport

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: Three airlines – Indigo, Akasha and Flybig – have expressed interest in starting flight services from the Donyi-Polo greenfield airport in Hollongi.

The airport, which was to be inaugurated on 15 August, is now expected to start operation at the end of September. Even though the construction of the runway and the interim terminal building has been completed, the airport could not be inaugurated due to lack of clearance of license from the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA).

“Flybig and Indigo have contacted us and have expressed interest to start flight service. A team from Akasha airline on Friday visited the Hollongi airport and explored possibilities of starting service. We are hopeful of getting them on board to start operation,” said Airports Authority of India General Manager Dilip Kumar Sajnani, who is the project in-charge.

He informed also that a team from the DGCA will visit the airport on 29 August, “and it will speed up the process to get a licence.”

Regarding other infrastructure in the airport, Sajnani said that most of the work has been completed.

“Boundary wall, dedicated power and water supply, hospital, fire station, etc, are all completed. The work on the permanent terminal building and air traffic control has also started and will be completed within the next two years,” said Sajnani.

The state police will initially take care of security at the airport, but later on, it will be taken over by the CISF.

Sajnani thanked the people of Hollongi for their full cooperation in the construction of the airport. “Without the excellent support of the local people, this airport could not have become reality. They have extended every possible support to us,” said the GM.

The construction of the Hollongi airport started on 15 December, 2020. The initial completion date was scheduled for November 2022, but it was brought forward to 15 August to mark 75 years of independence.

“We have completed this work in a record time of two-and-a-half years. If Covid-19 did not affect the progress of work, the airport could have been ready much earlier,” said Bamang Taniang Kiogi, the PRO of the construction agency.