392 persons appointed by GoAP under sports quota 

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: The government of Arunachal Pradesh has till now appointed 392 persons under the sports quota in various departments.

The secretary sports and youth affairs department informed this on Thursday in the state assembly in a written reply to a question raised by Congress MLA Ninong Ering.

“The appointments have been made as per the government of India guidelines circulated vide government of AP’s OM No 13/2000, dated 14/5/2001, and OM No 390136-II/02/2020,” it informed.

Ering raised questions about the number of persons appointed, department-wise, under the sports quota, and the criteria for the appointment of sportspersons in government jobs.

With 259, the home department has made the maximum number of appointments under the sports quota.

The health services directorate (33) and the elementary education directorate (18) follow the home department in the list of departments with maximum appointment under the sports quota.

The secondary education directorate has appointed 14 sportspersons. “However, the appointment order for 10 selected as 35 waitlisted candidates have not been issued till now as the matter is under SIT investigation since 2021,” the department informed.

The numbers of sportspersons appointed in other departments are WRD (9), power department (14), PWD (18), registrar of cooperative societies department (2), textile & handicrafts department (6), land management department (2), PHE&WS department (11), and fire & emergency services department (6).

However, there is no data on how many people have been appointed under the sports quota in the sports and the youth affairs departments.

The environment, forest & climate change department informed that it has not made any appointment under the sports quota since 2016. The department, however, could not provide data on whether any appointment had been made under the sports quota before 2016.

As per the Arunachal Pradesh Sports Policy, 10 percent of jobs are reserved under the sports quota in the police department, and 5 percent in the rest of the government departments for meritorious sportspersons in Group B, C, and D categories.