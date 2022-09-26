Cancel HDO exam

Editor,

After the paper leakage episode of the APPSC’s AE (civil) examination we, being the aspirants for the posts of horticulture development officers (HDO), are doubtful that the exam paper for HDO, which was conducted on 24 and 25 August, might have also been leaked. The same exam might have been handled by accused Taket Jerang, who was the same deputy secretary-cum-deputy controller of examinations during the examinations of AE (civil) and AE (electrical), which were conducted on 26 and 27 August, and 30 and 31 August, respectively.

The APPSC has already cancelled upcoming examinations such as ACF, lady medical officer, veterinary officer, etc, and also cancelled the already conducted exams for jobs under some departments after paper leakage fiasco.

Now, we request the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to cancel this particular examination for HDO also to prevent another chaotic and controversial atmosphere in near future, and also for making the institution transparent and trustworthy for aspirants.

HDO aspirants