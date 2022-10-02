Indore retains ‘cleanest city’ tag for 6th time in a row

NEW DELHI, 1 Oct: Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city for the sixth time in a row, while Surat and Navi Mumbai followed it on the next two spots in the central government’s annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

In the category of best performing states in ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022’, Madhya Pradesh has secured the first position, followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Indore and Surat retained their top positions in the big cities category this year, while Vijaywada lost its third spot to Navi Mumbai.

Among the states having fewer than 100 urban local bodies, Tripura has bagged the top rank, according to the survey results.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave away the awards to the winners at an event in Delhi, also attended by union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others.

In the category of cities having population fewer than one lakh, Maharashtra’s Panchgani was ranked number one, followed by Chhattisgarh’s Patan (NP) and Maharashtra’s Karhad.

Haridwar was adjudged the cleanest Ganga town in the category of more than 1 lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh.

Bijnor was ranked the first among Ganga towns with fewer than one lakh population, followed by Kannauj and Garhmukhteshwar, respectively. (PTI)