One pilot dies in army chopper crash in Tawang

TAWANG, 5 Oct: In a tragic incident, Indian Army’s ALH (Cheetah) helicopter reportedly crashed at Nyamjang Chu near BTK area of Jemeithang circle, Tawang on Wednesday around 10 am during a routine sortie.

Two pilots identified as Lt. Colonel Sourav Yadav and Major Mriddhul Agrawal were on board.

Indian Army informed that Lt.Col Yadav has succumbed to injuries and Major Agarwal has reportedly been admitted at the Military Hospital at Lungla.

Defence PRO Lt. Colonel AS Walia stated that the cause of the crash at this stage is not known.

Details are being ascertained.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed sadness over tragic helicopter crash in his home district.

“Pained by the news of crash of Indian Army helicopter. I am in touch with the Army officials for every possible assistance, and pray for speedy recovery of the injured pilots” CM Khandu added.

Timeline of aircraft crashes in Arunachal since 1995

6 June, 1995: An MI-8 chopper crashed near Bello village in Yomcha subdivision of West Siang district, killing all seven on board.

14 November, 1997: Union MoS for defence NVN Somu and three others died when their four-seater Cheetah crashed near Tawang.

26 February, 2001: An MI-8 chopper of the IAF crashed near Ziro, in Lower Subansiri district, killing all six crew members, while returning from Tali after a ration sortie.

8 May, 2001: A Pawan Hans chopper crashed near Sessa in West Kameng, killing education minister Dera Natung, education secretary Sangey Lhaden, and four others.

9 June, 2009: An AN-32 aircraft crashed near Tato, killing all 13 defence personnel on board, while returning from Mechuka.

19 November, 2010: An Mi-17 helicopter of the IAF crashed in Bomdir, close to Tawang, claiming the lives of 19 people on board.

19 April, 2011: An Mi-17 Pawan Hans chopper crashed while trying to land in Tawang, claiming the lives of 17 people.

30 April, 2011: A single-engine, five-seater Pawan Hans chopper carrying chief minister Dorjee Khandu perished. The bodies of all five were recovered five days later.

12 August, 2015: A Pawan Hans helicopter went missing after taking off from Khonsa, in Tirap district, with DC Kamlesh Joshi and two pilots onboard. All perished in the crash.

25 May, 2017: Two pilots of the IAF died after a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet crashed near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary.

4 July, 2017: A chopper of the IAF went missing near Sagalee while on a relief and rescue operation. Three IAF and one IRBn personnel died.

6 October, 2017: Five IAF crew members and two army officers were killed after an Mi-17 V5 helicopter of the IAF crashed near Tawang.

3 June, 2019: Thirteen IAF personnel killed in AN-32 crash near Siang district.

5 October, 2022: An ALH (Cheetah) helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Nyamjang Chu near BTK area of Jemeithang circle of Tawang during a routine sortie. Pilot Lt. Colonel Sourav Yadav succumbed to his injuries.