Arunachal needs to develop connectivity, infrastructure to utilise its potential: Jha

ITANAGAR, 17 Oct: India’s Ambassador to Belarus, Alok Ranjan Jha said that Arunachal Pradesh needs to make concerted efforts to develop connectivity, make land available, improve infrastructure, and take up proper marketing of products in order to utilise its potential in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, food processing, and textiles & handicraft.

He said this during the ‘Arunachal Pradesh Business Summit-2022’, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP) at the APIIP office in Niti Vihar here on Monday.

The event was organised for the purpose of presenting the investment opportunities in Arunachal to two Indian diplomats – Jha, and India’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan.

In his inaugural address, the state’s Planning Commissioner Prashant Lokhande spoke about “the key investment sectors of Arunachal, namely, hydropower, hydrocarbon, tourism and agri-horti.”

Describing Arunachal as “an island of peace,” Lokhande highlighted the state’s “hospitality and

quick adaptation to modernity, despite being rooted in traditions.”

APIIP CEO Tabe Haidar made a presentation on the key investment sectors, “including agri-horti and food processing, tourism, hydrocarbon, hydropower, textiles & handicrafts, and IT.” He also illustrated “the success stories of EoDB and startup facilitation in the state.”

During discussions among the stakeholders, including startup entrepreneurs and businessmen, Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries general secretary Toko Tatung urged the state government to “rejuvenate the Stillwell Road,” highlighting “the geo-strategic location of the state for international trade.”

Members of the Arunachal Junior Chambers International, and senior officers of the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board and the departments of textiles & handicraft, sericulture, agriculture, and tourism highlighted the potential in bamboo, agri-horti products, palm oil, and organic sericulture.