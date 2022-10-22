India needs to be careful

The signs emanating from China appear ominous for India. An all-powerful Chinese President, Xi Jinping, set to secure a historic third term in power, has raised the pitch of his belligerent rhetoric. His speech at the ongoing 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China provided a glimpse of the things to come, a muscular quest to replace the United States as the dominant power in Asia. He spoke in no uncertain terms about the country’s military modernisation programme to make the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) an armed force of world-class standards with a long-term goal to achieve “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” by 2049. Jinping has declared that the Chinese military will intensify troop training and combat preparedness to “fight and win” wars, along with establishing a strong system of strategic deterrence. Many fear that Jinping will use its tensions with Taiwan and India to his political benefit in the coming years.

Cocking a snook at the US, he has warned that China will not renounce the use of force to unify Taiwan with the mainland. This hegemonic posturing assumes significance against the backdrop of the communist nation’s rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region. Beijing claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea and has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. It also has territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea. As videos of the Galwan clash with Indian troops were played at the CPC congress, an event held once in five years, it is clear that security issues are likely to take precedence over economic resurgence as China looks to throw its weight around on a larger scale. The accelerating pace of Beijing’s nuclear expansion is also a major cause for concern for the international community. To deal with an aggressive China, India must redouble its efforts to boost domestic economic strength, remain socially cohesive, ramp up its security preparedness, and cement strategic partnerships.