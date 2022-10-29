AAPSU, ANSU members call on guv over APPSC fiasco

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: Reiterating their demand for a “complete overhaul of the members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC),” members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students’ Union met Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The development came following the state cabinet’s recommendation for removal of the APPSC members.

Out of the four members, two – retired major generals Ganesh Singh Bisht and Jarken Gamlin – tendered their resignations on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a memorandum to the governor, AAPSU president Dozi Tana Tara said that “the governor has agreed to meet our other demands,” and added that “the two other members will also be removed in consultation with the cabinet ministers through the chief minister.”

“We are seeking transparency in the report and thorough investigation. Our demand is also to make the report of the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) public,” he said, adding that “we are also expecting similar press conference from the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has now taken over the case from the SIC.”

Earlier, the AAPSU had said that it would enforce a bandh on 2 November if the president of India didn’t give a clear-cut message. “Only after meeting the chief minister, we shall come up with a conclusion on our next decision,” Tara said.

“We do not have any intention to go for dharna, but coming out to the streets for a cause is our ultimate weapon, in order to place the disappointment of the society, as we are here to represent the pulse of the indigenous people of the state,” he said.