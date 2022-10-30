Cleanliness drives organised

ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment’s (GBPNIHE) Northeast regional centre (NERC) here, along with the environment & forest department, organised cleanliness activities under the Swachhta Special Campaign 2.0 at Dariya Falls on Saturday.

Twenty-two individuals, including faculty members and researchers of the NERC, and officials from the environment & forest department participated in the drive.

NERC technical officer OP Arya spoke about the cleanliness activities carried out by the institute, while DCF Tana Tapi emphasised on “the cleanliness of the tourist places under the forest areas.”

Waste materials, such as plastic and glass bottles, cans, plastic wrappers, etc, were collected during the drive.

A similar programme under the Swachhta Special Campaign 2.0 was organised by the Longding KVK in Nginu village on Saturday. Among others, Nginu GPC Nyalai Wangsa, GPMs, and the raja of the village participated in the drive.

Later, seeds of rabi vegetables were distributed among the participants.

In Tirap, the youth affairs department, in collaboration with the district administration, on Saturday organised cleanliness drives under the campaign in Khonsa, Deomali and Rahu.

Over 2,500 people participated in the drive.

The urban development & housing department provided vehicles for the social service.