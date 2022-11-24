Naharlagun gets two NABARD supported rural marts

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Nov: NABARD Itanagar regional office general manager Partho Saha inaugurated rural marts at Barapani and Polo Colony here on Wednesday. The rural mart at Barapani is sanctioned to the Arunachal Self Care Federation and is being facilitated by the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

EAC-cum-assistant commissioner IMC Datum Gadi exhorted the federation members to work with sincerity to ensure that the project remains sustainable and provides a regular earning to the members. NABARD GM Partho Saha explained the importance of working through the year and having a stock ready for sale during the festive months without waiting for orders.

The rural mart at Polo Colony is sanctioned by NABARD to the AAMA SHG.

The marketing outlet will provide a platform to the farmers and SHG members to sell handloom textiles, handicraft items as well as processed farm products like turmeric powder, local maize, pulses and pickles.

Saha informed that NABARD will provide assistance to cover the initial operational costs like rent and salary of sales person besides cost of publicity and basic cost of setting up the establishment.

APRB chairman Dr. Deepak Gupta assured to provide financial support to the SHGs in case they required working capital for expanding their business.