UIDAI holds meet of Aadhaar monitoring committee

LIKABALI, 6 Dec: In view of the need for simplification of Aadhaar enrolment and its usage, the UIDAI’s regional office in Guwahati, Assam held a district-level Aadhaar monitoring committee meeting here in Lower Siang district on Tuesday.

During the meeting various issues such as strengthening of Aadhaar enrolment ecosystem, establishment of district, sub-district and block level Aadhaar Seva Kendras by UIDAI, state registrar and CSC e-Gov, monitoring and audit of Aadhaar enrolment centres, usage of Aadhaar in various schemes and related issue, implementation of Aadhaar linked birth registration, monitoring of fraudulent activities related to Aadhaar, requirement for additional enrolment and update centres in uncovered areas, digital life certificate to pensioners through face authentication, mandatory biometric update of

children etc were discussed.

The meeting, which was chaired by the Lower Subansiri DC, was attended by senior officials from district administration and representatives from UIDAI’s regional office, Guwahati.