Aadhaar monitoring committee meetings

BASAR, 8 Dec: The Guwahati-based regional office (RO) of the UIDAI conducted a district-level Aadhaar monitoring committee meeting here in Leparada district on Wednesday.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mamata Riba, discussions were held on Aadhaar saturation in all age groups and mandatory biometric update of children; document update campaign; strengthening of Aadhaar enrolment ecosystem; establishment of district/sub-district/block level Aadhaar seva kendras; state registrar and CSC e-Gov; monitoring and audit of Aadhaar enrolment centres; usage of Aadhaar in various schemes; implementation of Aadhaar-linked birth registration; monitoring of fraudulent activities related to Aadhaar; requirement for additional enrolment and update centres; and digital life certificate to pensioners through face authentication.

Senior officials of the district administration and representatives of the UIDAI RO attended the meeting.

The same exercise was carried out in West Siang district also.