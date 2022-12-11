DCM inaugurates indigenous prayer hall

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the karguu-gamgww kumko (indigenous prayer hall) of the Galo community residing in Nirjuli and Naharlagun at Lekhi village here on Saturday, in the presence of Health Minister Alo Libang, and MLAs Kardo Nyigyor, Kento Jini and Gokar Basar.

Mein informed that the construction of the prayer hall was funded by the indigenous affairs department “with a view to preserve and promote the state’s rich cultures and traditions.”

Informing that indigenous gurukul schools are being constructed to promote and educate the children about their rich cultural heritage, the DCM advocated “formulating a prescribed format for education in such indigenous schools.”

He suggested “developing a primer for the schools, based on which the children can be taught and nourished, so that they learn about the indigenous languages and cultures along with the normal syllabus of school education.”

He also stressed on documenting the state’s cultural heritage, oral folklores and folksongs, and on reviving the traditional music system and literature.

Lauding the important role played by the priests in the preservation of indigenous rituals and practices, he assured

to look into the welfare of the priests.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the members of the karguu-gamgww kumko, Naharlagun-Nirjuli, he assured to sanction Rs 2 crore for the construction of a research centre-cum-library with provision for accommodation, and for the reinforcement/completion of the existing boundary wall with a welcome gate.

Indigenous Affairs Director Sokeph Kri, Galo Indigenous Faith & Cultural Council president Dr Emi Rumi and Karguu-Gamgww Cultural Centre, Naharlagun-Nirjuli president Emin Rumi also spoke. (DCM’s PR Cell)