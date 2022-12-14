Broaden scope of inquiry into APPSC paper leak scam: PPA

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has called for broadening the scope of the ongoing investigation into the APPSC paper leak scam, saying that “involvement of those sitting in higher offices cannot be ruled out.”

A four-member team of the party, led by PPA president Kahfa Bengia, called on SIC SP Anant Mittal on Tuesday regarding the scam.

“The entire facet of the ongoing investigation was explained to the visiting team members. While acknowledging and appreciating the efforts put in by SIC for breakthrough into the case leading to multiple arrests, the party also stressed on broadening the scope of the ongoing investigation as involvement of those sitting in higher offices cannot be ruled out,” the party stated in a release.

“Going by revelations made public as part of the ongoing investigation, it has become more or less clear that other examinations conducted by the APPSC were also severely compromised. How could such malpractices go on for so long without detection by the authorities? Criminal negligence and dereliction of duty cannot be overlooked. The party while extending its support to the investigation process also urged the SIC to explore every angle pertaining to the matter,” it added.

Stating that the party stands with the aggrieved aspirants and students, it demanded that “the state government address all the genuine demands made by them. We also once again implore the state government to immediately convene an all-party meeting on the APPSC paper leakage and cash-for-job matter,” it said.

The PPA team also included its secretary-general Kaling Jerang, vice president Rigam Santhana and general secretary Marli Kamki.