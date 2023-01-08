Career options in defence

With the announcement of the Agnipath Scheme by Govt. of India last year, the interest of the youth for a career in the much vaunted defence services peaked. Indian Defence Services consists of three uniformed services: Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Forces. There are multiple roles available within Indian Defense Services. There are numerous programs in universities across India and varied pathways to develop the key skills required and to pursue a career in defence services. So let us do a deep dive on career options in the defence sector.

Indian Army: Land force of the Armed Forces of India, Indian Army has the responsibility of national security and maintaining peace within its borders. An army officer has various ranks under its authority. The lowest rank in the Indian Army officer’s series is Lieutenant followed by Captain, Major, Lieutenant Colonel, Colonel, and General. A candidate starts his/her duty as an army officer from Lieutenant and goes up to become Colonel or General officer depending upon his/her work experience.

Indian Air Force: Air force of the Armed Forces of India, Indian Air Force has the responsibility of national security and maintaining peace within its air space. Candidates should be aware that a career in the Indian Air Force is not restricted just to fighter aircraft piloting only but there is more to it – Flying branch, Technical branch, Ground staff.

Indian Navy: Maritime force of the Armed Forces of India, Indian Navy has the responsibility of national security and maintaining peace within its maritime borders. The Indian Navy is the navy branch of the Indian Armed Forces and one of the prime forces of the Indian Armed Forces. Navy officers manage several Navy’s personnel, weapons, ships, aircrafts, weapon systems.

Indian Coast Guard: Indian Coast Guard safeguards the Indian coast and its territorial waters.

Border Security Forces: Border Security forces ensure the security of the borders of India and prevent unauthorized entry or exit in the territory of India.

Central Reserve Police Force: Central Reserve Police Forces assist police and law enforcement of a state and union territories to maintain law and order.

Indian Police Service: Indian Police ensures the safety and security of the public through enforcement of law and order.

Airmen (Indian Air Force): Airmen are technical or non-technical personnel serving in the Air Force but are not part of the flying clan. They are responsible for ground operations involving mechanical, electrical, electronic, IT, accounting, medical, security, Air Force traffic control, logistics, recruitment work and associated duties. They are also involved in policy making, materials procurement and training/ education of the Air Force officers.

Advancing North East (www.advancingnortheast.in) is a one stop solution web portal for career and livelihood developed by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi) and funded by the North Eastern Council, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (M-DoNER), Govt of India. For any query related to your career and livelihood reach out through guideme@advancingnortheast.in.