All you need to know about a career in dairy technology

Dairy Technology is a science and engineering field that deals with the study of milk processing and its products. It is a part of food technology and processing industry that involves processing, packaging, distribution and transportation of various dairy products such as milk and ice-cream by using the science of biochemistry, bacteriology and nutrition. The field of dairy technology basically uses ‘technology’ to make dairy products hi-tech as well as useful.

Available Job Roles: Dairy Supervisor, Dairy Consultant, Dairy Engineer, Dairy Scientist/Researcher, Microbiologist, Dairy Production Manager, Dairy Technologist, Quality Control Officer.

Key Skills Required: Good sense of market, scientific knowledge, problem-solving skills, communication skills, team player, inquisitive mind, technical skills, management skills.

What to study?

Students desiring to pursue a career in Dairy Technology can follow the given pathways:

# Path 1: Class XII in Science Stream; B.Tech (Dairy Technology); M.Tech (Dairy Technology); Ph.D for 2-3 years/Job.

# Path 2: Class XII in Science Stream; B.Sc (Dairy Technology); M.Sc (Dairy Technology); Ph.D for 2-3 years/Job.

Where to study?

Some of the best colleges for Dairy Technology in India and abroad are mentioned below:

(India)

Anand Agricultural University, Gujarat

National Dairy Research Institute, Haryana

College of Dairy Technology, Maharashtra

Mansinhbhai Institute of Dairy and Food Technology, Gujarat

College of Dairy Technology, Andhra Pradesh

(Abroad)

Dalhousie University, Canada

Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre, New Zealand

California State University, Fresno, United States

Wageningen University, Netherlands

VHL University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands

Pros & Cons

# Pros: Good career opportunities, scope of growth, new products, high demand.

# Cons: Maintaining quality, remote work areas such as villages.

Top Recruiters

Some of the top recruiters hiring Dairy Technology graduates include: Govt.Dairy Farms, Quality Control departments, FSSAI, HUL, Verka, Nestle, Mother Dairy, Amul, Purabi Dairy, Vadilal Group, Hatsun Agro Private Limited, Britannia Industries, The Milk India Company, Happy Milk, Matratva Dairy, Sid’s Farm, Moo Bells.

There is also ample scope for students starting their own creamery units, ice-cream units and milk plants.

