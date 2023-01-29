Nitish tells officials to ensure no stubble burning takes place in Bihar

Patna, 28 Jan: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday instructed officials to ensure that no stubble burning takes place in the state.

Interacting with officials, during ‘Samadhan yatra’ in Belchi sub-division in Patna district, the CM asked officials to make farmers aware of the adverse impacts of stubble burning.

“To protect environment and minimize the impacts of climate change, there should be a complete ban on stubble burning in the state. Officials should ensure that no stubble burning takes place in the state. Officials of the concerned departments must create awareness among farmers about the adverse impact of stubble burning on environment”, said the CM.

The state government has already imposed a blanket ban on stubble burning in the fields to check air pollution and save diminishing fertility of the soil.

Earlier, the CM had issued a strict warning to the farmers that if they indulge in stubble burning in their farmlands, financial assistance and subsidies under government schemes would be denied.

The state offers electricity to farmers at a cheaper rate and diesel at subsidised rate among other assistance. Several farmers in Kaimur, Rohtas, Buxar, Nalanda, Gaya and Patna districts had also been penalized by the Agriculture department for violating norms related to stubble burning in the state in the recent past. (PTI)

“The move is aimed at discouraging farmers from indulging in stubble burning and harming the environment as well as the fertility of their farmland. We are adopting several measures to discourage farmers from burning crop residues. We have not only launched awareness campaigns but are also giving subsidies on various farm equipment”, said a senior official of the state Agriculture department. (PTI)