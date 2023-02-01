Leprosy awareness campaign launched in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 31 Jan: The East Siang District Health Society (NLEP) launched the Sparsh leprosy awareness campaign on Monday, on the occasion of the World Leprosy Day, at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital here.

DC Tayi Taggu said that “the district administration and the people of East Siang in general on the juncture of Azadi Ka Amrita Mahotsav will leave no stone unturned to make our district free from leprosy. The disease is easy to identify and curable. We will put all efforts to cure and prevent the disease, utilising all available resources in the district. We individually and collectively will work to end the stigma and discrimination against persons affected by leprosy, and help them in mainstreaming with determination to fight against leprosy and making leprosy a history.”

District Leprosy Officer Dr Tarik Talom also spoke.

DMO Dr Radesh Tatan, JDHS Dr Talung Tali, doctors, nurses, trainees and others attended the programme. (DIPRO)