Fmr Pawar GPM passes away

TORU, 13 Feb: Former GPM and ASM of Pawar panchayat in Papum Pare district, Tana Tada, passed away on 13 February after reportedly suffering a stroke.

Tada, who was born on 12 September, 1969, to late Tana Sukia, of Laptap village in Toru circle, is survived by his wife, two sons, and four daughters.

Expressing shock and grief over Tada’s sudden demise, the Tara Aabh Multipurpose Welfare Society and the United Leil Tara Youth Foundation prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and said that they stand with the bereaved family in their grief.

The two organisations recalled Tada as “a charming, energetic and socially sound person who also served as the GPM and ASM of Pawar panchayat, chairman of Sagalee-based Arunachal Farmer Producer Cooperative Society, and director of the Laptap Farmers Producer Company Limited.”

“He was also recognised by the ICR and was documented as the farm innovator in the year 2010 of ICAR,” they said in a condolence message.